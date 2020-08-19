South Africa

Gauteng freight depot robbery foiled after shoot-out with cops

19 August 2020 - 11:24 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The takedown followed an intelligence-driven operation.
The takedown followed an intelligence-driven operation. 
Image: SAPS

Police and private security foiled a planned business robbery targeting a freight depot at Jet Park in Boksburg on the East Rand after a shoot-out on Tuesday evening.

Sixteen suspects were arrested and eight illegal firearms seized during the bust which followed an intelligence-driven takedown operation, said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

“The team kept observation and subsequently spotted the suspects' vehicles whereafter a shoot-out ensued ... A takedown was executed and this resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects.

“Two vehicles, an Iveco panel van and a VW Caddy, both confirmed as stolen and fitted with false registration plates, were seized,” said Peters.

The recovered firearms and the suspects are being subjected to further profiling to establish if they are linked to other crimes.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the arrests,  which he said highlighted the role played by crime intelligence in policing.

“The number of suspects and more so the illegal firearms recovered confirms that criminals will not think twice to lethally wipe off any obstruction or threat to their plans.

“Intercepting this business robbery is highly commendable as it underscores our decisiveness in addressing trio crimes that cover house and business robberies and hijackings,” Mawela added.

MORE

Fraudsters arrested for creating fake jobs, stealing money

Desperate job seekers were roped into a scam by fraudsters who conned them out of hundreds of rands, the Johannesburg metro police said on Wednesday.
News
4 hours ago

Suspects bust with truck full of cigarettes worth millions in Eldorado Park

Six suspects were arrested on Monday after they were found loading boxes of illicit cigarettes worth millions onto a truck in Eldorado Park, south of ...
News
1 day ago

Woman accused of killing her boyfriend by pouring acid on him

A 21-year-old woman made a brief appearance in the Soshanguve magistrate's court on Tuesday after she was arrested for allegedly killing her ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  2. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  3. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  4. Minister Motsoaledi hand-delivers birth certificate to allow KZN girl to ... South Africa
  5. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News

Latest Videos

'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
X