South Africa

'Kwasa' Lugalo was killed in front of her young sister and cousin, says uncle

19 August 2020 - 09:43 By Mfundo Piliso
Wits University student Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo Lugalo was stabbed to death on Monday.
Image: SUPPLIED

Two family members witnessed the fatal stabbing of Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo Lugalo in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on Monday, her uncle has revealed.

Simo Lugalo said her mother and family members are distraught and want the killer to be served with lengthy jail time.

A suspect was arrested after the attack. He has been admitted to Butterworth Hospital after he allegedly overdosed on tablets.

The attack took place in front of the first year student's 10-year-old sister and their 20-year-old cousin, her uncle said.

“He came to the house and did this in front of this little girl . My sister was at work and she came back to see her child covered in blood.

“Her wounds were too deep. Doctors couldn't help her because she suffered a fatal blow which destroyed some of her arteries.

“We are calling for the authorities to give us justice by making sure that when he wakes up, he is sent to jail.

“He took someone special from our family. Asithandile's mother is in a bad state. We are supporting her with everything we can do,” her uncle said.

DispatchLIVE

