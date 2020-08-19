Lockdown has eased — but think twice before flouting the law

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said police would still work with the SANDF, metro and traffic departments to ensure the regulations were adhered to.

“SAPS doesn't expect anything untoward during the first week of level 2. In the main, South Africans have been behaving responsibly and we anticipate high levels of responsibility from our people. Police work together with communities and our relationship with residents will go a long way in ensuring that people are, and feel, safe during level 2 of lockdown,” he said.