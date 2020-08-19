Lockdown has eased — but think twice before flouting the law
Despite renewed alcohol sales and the loosening of restrictions on citizens during level 2 of the coronavirus lockdown, police believe people will be responsible while exercising their new freedoms in SA.
Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said police would still work with the SANDF, metro and traffic departments to ensure the regulations were adhered to.
“SAPS doesn't expect anything untoward during the first week of level 2. In the main, South Africans have been behaving responsibly and we anticipate high levels of responsibility from our people. Police work together with communities and our relationship with residents will go a long way in ensuring that people are, and feel, safe during level 2 of lockdown,” he said.
He added that roadblocks were part of policing and would be strategically staged for “specific purposes”.
Naidoo warned that liquor stores operating without a valid licence would be shut down while shebeens and taverns, policed even before lockdown, would be monitored.
“Licensed liquor stores contravening regulations in alert level 2 regulations will also face the full might of the law.”
Level 2 regulations permit the sale of liquor by a licensed dispenser for off-site consumption between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays.
For on-site consumption, a licensed premises is permitted to sell liquor until curfew starts at 10pm — even at weekends.
The Johannesburg metro police department said it would work with the police, traffic police and the defence force to ensure people adhered to the curfew between 10pm and 4am.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said those arranging funerals would still have to adhere to the rule of no more than 50 people attending.
“Roadside checks will be held regularly to check that Covid-19 regulations are adhered to and wearing of a face mask is mandatory when in public. Soccer and rugby stadiums will be monitored so that there may be no spectators during level 2.”