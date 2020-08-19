Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans

The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has confirmed that credit bureau Experian suffered a data attack which "has exposed some personal information of as many as 24 million South Africans".

Nearly 800,000 business entities have also fallen pray to a "suspected fraudster", Sabric said.

According to the risk centre, Experian confirmed the breach, which has been reported to law enforcement.

"Banks have been working with Experian and Sabric to identify which of their customers may have been exposed to the breach and to protect their personal information, even as the investigation unfolds," Sabric said in a statement.

It added that the affected banks would speak to customers about how they may be affected by the breach and what is being done.