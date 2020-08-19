Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans
The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has confirmed that credit bureau Experian suffered a data attack which "has exposed some personal information of as many as 24 million South Africans".
Nearly 800,000 business entities have also fallen pray to a "suspected fraudster", Sabric said.
According to the risk centre, Experian confirmed the breach, which has been reported to law enforcement.
"Banks have been working with Experian and Sabric to identify which of their customers may have been exposed to the breach and to protect their personal information, even as the investigation unfolds," Sabric said in a statement.
It added that the affected banks would speak to customers about how they may be affected by the breach and what is being done.
“The compromise of personal information can create opportunities for criminals to impersonate you, but does not guarantee access to your banking profile or accounts. However, criminals can use this information to trick you into disclosing your confidential banking details,” warned Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall.
Sabric advised that if anyone suspects that their identity has been compromised, they should apply immediately for a free protective registration listing with the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS).
"This service alerts SAFPS members, which includes banks and credit providers, that your identity has been compromised and that additional care needs to be taken to confirm that they are transacting with the legitimate identity holder," it said.
Consumers wanting to apply for a protective registration can contact SAFPS at protection@safps.org.za.
Standard Bank on Wednesday confirmed that some of its clients had been affected.
"We are working closely with Experian, Sabric, the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) and the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) to give this investigation the support and urgency it deserves," it said in a statement.