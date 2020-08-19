Money laundering claims involving Bridgette Radebe and Botswana former president 'utter fallacy'

A devastating forensic investigation into allegations of money laundering in Botswana against businesswoman Bridgette Radebe and the country's former president, Ian Khama, has concluded that the claims are a “complete and utter fallacy”.

The investigation, conducted by UK law firm Omnia Plc, headed by Cherie Blair, and business intelligence firm Alaco Limited, raises serious questions about the independence of Botswana’s prosecuting authority.

Blair said the rule of law in Botswana had been “subverted with an egregious prosecution, which should never have been brought and which raises questions about why it was advanced in the first place”.

The money laundering allegations against Khama and Radebe were made on oath in a Botswana court last year in October by an investigator in the Botswana Directorate of Corruption and Economic Crime, Jako Hubona, in the bail application of former intelligence officer Welheminah “Butterfly” Maswabi — charged with terrorism and money laundering.

The case was postponed this Monday for further investigation.

“The state’s case appears to be that president Khama and ambassador Motsepe intended to use these funds to orchestrate political unrest and fund opposition groups against the current president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi,” said the Omnia/Alaco report.

In the affidavit, Hubona claimed that during Khama’s presidency he had set up three “special unit” accounts in 2008 and ultimately moved $10.1bn (about R173bn) out of Botswana through a number of different accounts and companies around the world, and with a substantial chunk of that ending up in South African bank accounts and companies — over which Radebe, Maswabi and others had signing powers.

But, said Blair and Alaco’s Gordon Rainey: “All of the critical allegations concerning president Khama and ambassador Motsepe are undoubtedly false.”

Giving examples, Rainey said the first tranche of the alleged international fund flows in 2009 was supposed to have gone from the Bank of Botswana to “Odyssey Energy LLC” at HSBC in Hong Kong. But this was “impossible” because Odyssey Energy did not exist as a corporate entity until 2013, he said.

When they contacted its owner, he denied that his company was involved and instead told them he had been the victim of personal and corporate data theft in late 2018.