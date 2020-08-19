More than 100 KZN homes damaged by strong winds

More than 100 homes in northern KwaZulu-Natal have been damaged by heavy winds which ripped through the region on Monday night.

The provincial co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) department said one person was injured and disaster management teams were providing support to more than 350 people in the greater Greytown area.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged residents in the region to "take great caution" following a warning from the SA Weather Service of the possible risk of veld fires.

Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on alert.

"We are appealing to our communities to take great caution as veld fires pose a serious risk to human life.

"This weekend our teams responded to an incident in Nkandla when 20 houses were destroyed by runaway fires.

"We are appealing to all residents to take the necessary precautions, which include not making fires in open areas.

"We are also appealing to smokers to appropriately dispose of cigarette butts," said Hlomuka.

