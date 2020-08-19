South Africa

Police investigate mysterious murder of three men in Soweto

19 August 2020 - 22:03 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Gauteng police are investigating the murders of three men whose bodies were found near New Canada informal settlement in Soweto on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the killing of three people whose bodies were found at New Canada informal settlement in Soweto on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the police received information from community members at about midday that there were bodies lying next to the settlement.

“Police proceeded to the scene, where they discovered two bodies with gunshot wounds on the upper body,” he said. “While the police were busy with preliminary investigation, the community took them to the nearby mine, where the third, partly decomposed body was discovered.”

He added that the motive of the killings is unknown at this stage and the deceased have not been identified yet.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 2pm to find local authorities already in attendance, searching the area. Medics were led some distance into the field, where the bodies of three men were found. All three men had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

The police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to please call their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

