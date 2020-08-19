South Africa

SA nears 600,000 Covid-19 cases, with nearly 4,000 infections in 24 hours

SA also approaching 500,000 confirmed recoveries

19 August 2020 - 22:31 By TimesLIVE
Inside the field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Covid-19 cases in SA continue to rise, with 3,916 new cases reported on Wednesday. File photo.
Inside the field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Covid-19 cases in SA continue to rise, with 3,916 new cases reported on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

South Africa is likely to hit 600,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday or Friday, after 3,916 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that there were now 596,060 confirmed infections across the country. More than half of these cases were in Gauteng (202,011), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (107,271) and the Western Cape (103,210).

There were 159 deaths in the past 24 hours, said Mkhize, taking the death toll to 12,423 to date.

Of the new deaths, 37 were in the Eastern Cape, 43 in Gauteng, 45 in KwaZulu-Natal, five  in the Free State and 29 in the Western Cape.

The minister also announced that there were 491,441 recoveries - a recovery rate of 82%.

The figures are based on 3,455,671 total tests, of which 25,324 were in the last 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Excess deaths fall for third week in a row as Covid-19 numbers slow

Excess deaths from natural causes have fallen for the third successive week, in line with the decline in confirmed Covid-19 deaths, the Medical ...
News
6 hours ago

Life expectancy could decrease in SA as GDP drops due to Covid-19: report

The life expectancy of South Africans is projected to decrease with every 1% decrease in gross domestic product as a result of Covid-19, according to ...
News
15 hours ago

Uhm, no, elephant dung does not cure Covid-19: Namibian government warns against fake news

In Namibia, elephant dung is used by traditional healers to treat headaches, toothaches and blocked sinuses
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  2. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  3. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  4. Minister Motsoaledi hand-delivers birth certificate to allow KZN girl to ... South Africa
  5. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X