South Africa

Wanted 'gangster' bust with assault rifle, drugs in Cape Town

19 August 2020 - 12:55 By Aron Hyman
A 26-year-old Manenberg man was arrested in possession of an assault rifle and drugs on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

A suspect wanted on murder and attempted murder charges was arrested for being found in possession of drugs, an assault rifle and ammunition during a house raid in Manenberg, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

The bust took place at 1am when members of the Manenberg police and anti-gang unit acted on intelligence leading them to a property in Tambo Village.

“Based on intelligence, the members approached the identified residence in Amandla Street ... and discovered an assault rifle with ammunition hidden in a wendy house,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

Traut said the 26-year-old allegedly had links to a local gang.

“He was also found in possession of several small bags of tik and is also wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder,” said Traut.

“Once charged, the suspect is due to make a court appearance in Athlone for the possession of a prohibited firearm and the possession of drugs,” he said.

He said the origin of the rifle and the outstanding cases against the suspect were still under investigation.

