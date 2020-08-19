WATCH | Health-care workers get down to Ndlovu Youth Choir for 'We Will Rise' dance challenge
Health minister Zweli Mkhize hailed health-care workers at the weekend as SA's Covid-19 recovery rate reached 80%.
“Thousands of health-care workers across SA leave their homes, families and loved ones every morning to report without fail for duty in clinics, hospitals and other health facilities,' said Mkhize. “They provide medical care, administrative support and other services like cleaning and catering. They risk their lives while carrying the fear that they are at risk of contracting Covid-19.
“They are our health-care heroes and we salute them for being on the front line of our battle against the coronavirus.”
After the news about the country's recovery figures, the Exceptional Nurse Campaign and Ndlovu Youth Choir kicked off the #WeWillRise dance challenge.
The challenge is aimed at honouring and uplifting the spirits of health-care workers in the country.
“When I heard the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s We Will Rise, I knew this was a song we needed to be part of to help uplift the spirits of the exceptional nursing staff we have in SA,” said Teresa Basson, founder of the Exceptional Nurse Campaign.
“We are very excited the choir has partnered us on this project and allowed us to dedicate the song and dance challenge to the nurses of our country.”
Frere Hospital in East London was the first to submit their dance challenge video, and is challenging nurses and doctors all over the country to put their dance teams together.
For motivation, the Exceptional Nurse Campaign said it will give prizes to winning hospitals.
“There are great prizes to be won. A judging panel of members from the Exceptional Nurse Campaign and the Ndlovu Youth Choir will choose the top three finalists, and then the public will be called on to choose the winner.”
Health-care workers who want to enter their team can submit a video at info@theexceptionalnursecampaign.co.za and share the video on social media using the hashtag #WeWillRise.