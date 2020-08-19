WATCH | Health-care workers get down to Ndlovu Youth Choir for 'We Will Rise' dance challenge

Health minister Zweli Mkhize hailed health-care workers at the weekend as SA's Covid-19 recovery rate reached 80%.

“Thousands of health-care workers across SA leave their homes, families and loved ones every morning to report without fail for duty in clinics, hospitals and other health facilities,' said Mkhize. “They provide medical care, administrative support and other services like cleaning and catering. They risk their lives while carrying the fear that they are at risk of contracting Covid-19.

“They are our health-care heroes and we salute them for being on the front line of our battle against the coronavirus.”