South Africa

WATCH | Colleagues honour Free State doctor who died of Covid-19

19 August 2020 - 06:56 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Free State doctor Mohammed Bobat died from Covid-19 related complications on Friday last week.
Free State doctor Mohammed Bobat died from Covid-19 related complications on Friday last week.
Image: Supplied

Health-care workers formed a guard of honour as the body of their colleague, Dr Mohammed Bobat, 56, was taken through the passage of Bongani Regional Hospital in Thabong, Welkom, as a final farewell.

Bobat died from Covid-19 related complications last week. He worked in the hospital's department of anaesthesia for over a decade.

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said health-care workers were living in constant fear of Covid-19.

To date 24 health-care workers have died from Covid-19 related illnesses in the province, he said.

Mvambi told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that Bobat was confirmed Covid-19 positive on July 25, and was admitted to ICU after displaying severe respiratory symptoms on July 26. He had underlying conditions — diabetes, asthma and hypertension.

“His family and colleagues are deeply saddened by his death. We are also deeply saddened by all other deaths of our colleagues due to Covid-19 related diseases,” he said.

“This puts a severe threat of fear and panic in many health workers as they ask themselves, who is next?”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eased restrictions will see increase in Covid-19 cases — Prof Salim Abdool Karim

SA will see a slight increase in Covid-19 infections in the next 10 days, according to the chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof ...
News
21 hours ago

Gauteng passes 200,000 Covid-19 cases

Gauteng has officially passed 200,000 Covid-19 cases, as SA recorded 589,886 total infections on Monday night.
News
1 day ago

Two GPs die of Covid-19 in Limpopo, first deaths among province's health workers

Limpopo, the province which has until now had no deaths related to Covid-19 among its medical workers, has reported two deaths.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  2. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  3. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  4. Minister Motsoaledi hand-delivers birth certificate to allow KZN girl to ... South Africa
  5. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X