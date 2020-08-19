WATCH | No showers? No sweat - gyms ecstatic to reopen after 5 months

“If we had to go back into a hard lockdown, I would be upset. It's very difficult to give something and then take it away again. We saw that with cigarettes and alcohol,” said Hill.

He applauded his gym, CrossFit Cyprium in Randburg, Gauteng, for taking all the necessary measures to ensure their members' safety.

CrossFit Cyprium manager Eduan Viljoen said classes have been scaled down to eight members who can access slots via online booking.

Viljoen said though the circumstances are not ideal, he is grateful to be back.

“It feels like a part of me that was missing for five months is back”.

The Randburg gym will no longer allow members to shower at the facility. Members are expected to bring their own towel and water and sanitise all equipment before and after use. Viljoen makes use of an online application where members complete a Covid-19 questionnaire to reduce possible transmission of the coronavirus to members and staff.

TimesLIVE