WATCH | No showers? No sweat - gyms ecstatic to reopen after 5 months
For some people, like radio presenter Simon Hill, their entire day is centred on their gym session.
That changed quickly when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would go into a hard lockdown starting on March 26. Gym-goers had to adapt and adjust, using Zoom classes and online workouts as a substitute for going to the gym.
Almost five months later, the country has entered level 2 of lockdown with most industries opening up, including fitness.
“If we had to go back into a hard lockdown, I would be upset. It's very difficult to give something and then take it away again. We saw that with cigarettes and alcohol,” said Hill.
He applauded his gym, CrossFit Cyprium in Randburg, Gauteng, for taking all the necessary measures to ensure their members' safety.
CrossFit Cyprium manager Eduan Viljoen said classes have been scaled down to eight members who can access slots via online booking.
Viljoen said though the circumstances are not ideal, he is grateful to be back.
“It feels like a part of me that was missing for five months is back”.
The Randburg gym will no longer allow members to shower at the facility. Members are expected to bring their own towel and water and sanitise all equipment before and after use. Viljoen makes use of an online application where members complete a Covid-19 questionnaire to reduce possible transmission of the coronavirus to members and staff.