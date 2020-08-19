LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was determined to succeed

Zatshikila recalled a day they went on an outing to the ice rink at Northgate Mall in Johannesburg.

“I couldn’t skate. She told me she also couldn’t skate and that I should just try. We planned to give it our all on our second trip there, but now that she is gone, I won’t be able to go without her.

“I am going to miss her every day. She was so kind. When I was not feeling well, she would come to me and ask if I was fine. She knew me. I only knew her for a few months, but she could immediately see when I was not in a good mood.

“She was funny, crazy, adorable, determined and confident. She was looking forward to achieving her future dreams. The only thing I can say now is rest in peace.”

Buhle Sweleni said she met Lugalo at South Point on Campus when they were collecting their room keys. They often bumped into each other on campus.

“One day she came to sit next to me. Zozibini was in Johannesburg and she told me she wanted to see her. I also wanted to see her so we bunked class and went.

“We were over the moon and were looking about Braamfontein because we thought she was still about, but some people told us Miss Universe is long gone. We went back to campus and told people how we missed Miss Universe. That’s how we became friends.”