10% of all crime reported to safety app linked to domestic violence

A report by safety app Namola has revealed that an average 10% of all crime reported through them every month relates to domestic violence.

Craig Rivett, founder of Namola, said this phenomenon is not exclusive to lockdown.

“While we have seen a slight increase in domestic violence as a percentage of crime reported via Namola, it is not a new problem and it is not unique to lockdown,” he said.

“Crime makes up 27% of incidents reported via Namola, and domestic violence is our third-highest crime-related emergency reported.”

During one of his addresses to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa labelled gender-based violence (GBV) South Africa’s second pandemic.