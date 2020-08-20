AfriForum heads to court in Bridgette Motsepe money laundering probe

AfriForum on Thursday said it would approach the courts to try to force the government to respond to a request for mutual assistance from the Botswana government in its investigation into a money laundering case in which South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe was implicated.

Former prosecutor Gerrie Nel, who is now the organisation's head of private prosecutions, said that the mutual legal assistance request was made in September last year - 11 months ago - but had not been responded to as yet.

He said Botswana’s director of public prosecutions, Stephen Tiroyakgosi, had said that while other requests for mutual legal assistance were promptly dealt with, this one had not been.

He said this gave rise to an “irresistible inference that we are dealing with George Orwell’s definition of equality in his book Animal Farm,” [which states, "All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."].

Motsepe-Radebe is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sister-in-law.