South Africa

AfriForum heads to court in Bridgette Motsepe money laundering probe

20 August 2020 - 15:40 By Franny Rabkin
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe is implicated in a money laundering case in Botswana.
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe is implicated in a money laundering case in Botswana.
Image: Bridgette Motsepe Radebe via Facebook

AfriForum on Thursday said it would approach the courts to try to force the government to respond to a request for mutual assistance from the Botswana government in its investigation into a money laundering case in which South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe was implicated.

Former prosecutor Gerrie Nel, who is now the organisation's head of private prosecutions, said that the mutual legal assistance request was made in September last year - 11 months ago - but had not been responded to as yet.

He said Botswana’s director of public prosecutions, Stephen Tiroyakgosi, had said that while other requests for mutual legal assistance were promptly dealt with, this one had not been.

He said this gave rise to an “irresistible inference that we are dealing with George Orwell’s definition of equality in his book Animal Farm,” [which states, "All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."]. 

Motsepe-Radebe is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sister-in-law.

Money laundering claims involving Bridgette Radebe and Botswana former president 'utter fallacy'

A devastating forensic investigation into allegations of money laundering in Botswana against businesswoman Bridgette Radebe and the country's former ...
News
23 hours ago

Nel said members of Botswana’s prosecuting authority had deposed to confirmatory affidavits in the court application. However, justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the department had been liaising with the Botswana government on “this request, just like many others”.

He said the government did not engage with “non-state actors”.

“We will continue to engage the government of Botswana through diplomatic channels, [as] we continue to do in numerous other cases. This case will not be an exception," said Phiri.

Nel also commented on the forensic report released on Wednesday by UK firms Omnia Strategy LLC and Alaco Limited, which trashed as a “fabrication” the contents of an affidavit on the money laundering allegations that had been filed in the Botswana High Court last October.

The affidavit - from Jako Hubona, an investigator at Botswana’s Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) - was filed in opposition to the bail application of Welheminah Maswabi, a former Botswana intelligence officer (also known as “Butterfly”), charged with possession of unexplained property and financing terrorism.

Motsepe-Radebe and Botswana’s former president Ian Khama have also been implicated.

Ian Khama to sue Botswana government for defamation, hires investigators

Botswana’s former president Ian Khama has vowed to expose the alleged abuse of power in a case where he and other former senior state officials are ...
News
8 months ago

“The state’s case appears to be that President Khama and ambassador Motsepe intended to use these funds to orchestrate political unrest and fund opposition groups against the current president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi,” said the Omnia/Alaco report.

However, after looking at the flow of funds set out in the affidavit, the report concluded that “a substantial amount of the content is a fabrication”.

“All of the critical allegations concerning President Khama and ambassador Motsepe are undoubtedly false,” the report found.

Nel said he would not comment on the merits of the investigation. However, he said a report commissioned and paid for by the very person who it was investigating was an “unendorsed, unofficial, untested investigation”.

He said he had been privy to the contents of the request for mutual assistance. “I will say that the request at least warrants a response from the South African authorities,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former Botswana president says Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe offered 'moral support' during trying time

Former president of Botswana Ian Khama has rubbished claims he was ever romantically involved with businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.
News
8 months ago

I don't know those people: Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe on opposition coalition in Botswana

Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe has rebuffed claims of political interference in Botswana and defended her family's friendship with former ...
News
9 months ago

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe 'vindicated' by banks in Botswana controversy

Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe said on Sunday that three SA banks had confirmed she was not a signatory on bank accounts allegedly set up for ...
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  2. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  3. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  4. Torrential rain fills Cape Town dams to six-year high South Africa
  5. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X