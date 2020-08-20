South Africa

Body of man found on gravel road in Port Elizabeth

20 August 2020 - 07:02 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was found lying on his stomach near Jack Street in Missionvale.
Police said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was found lying on his stomach near Jack Street in Missionvale.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The body of an unknown man was found on a gravel road in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was found lying on his stomach near Jack Street in Missionvale.

“The community heard several gunshots and later found the unknown male with a gunshot wound in his stomach.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.

Anyone with information can contact W/O Errol Kleinhans at SAPS Algoa Park on 083 243 4567 or 041 4011061 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE

Police investigate mysterious murder of three men in Soweto

The bodies of three men were found near New Canada informal settlement in Soweto on Wednesday.
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  2. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  3. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  4. Torrential rain fills Cape Town dams to six-year high South Africa
  5. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X