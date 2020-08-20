Body of man found on gravel road in Port Elizabeth

The body of an unknown man was found on a gravel road in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was found lying on his stomach near Jack Street in Missionvale.

“The community heard several gunshots and later found the unknown male with a gunshot wound in his stomach.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.

Anyone with information can contact W/O Errol Kleinhans at SAPS Algoa Park on 083 243 4567 or 041 4011061 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE