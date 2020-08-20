South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 596,060 confirmed infections in SA

South Africa is likely to hit 600,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday or Friday, after 3,916 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

20 August 2020 - 07:26 By TimesLIVE
Orion EMS employees wheel a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a stretcher in Houston, Texas, US, August 19, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

August 20 2020 - 07:00

Nothing Tops this: MP ‘shops for booze during online meeting’

DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo has been accused of shopping for alcohol during an online parliamentary session.

MPs were livid at video of him allegedly ‘walking at a liquor store while connected to a sitting of parliament’.

August 20 2020 - 06:30

Deputy public protector's visit lays bare failings at Bara

A visit by deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday afternoon exposed alleged poor working conditions at the facility.

Although she was assured by management earlier in the day that they had sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers, Gcaleka’s interaction with staff painted a different picture.

August 20 2020 - 06:00

The vile load: SIU sheds light on R5bn PPE corruption probes

The Special Investigating Unit is probing 658 cases of possible corruption linked to state procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment worth more than R5bn.

Here, it expands on some of these, including suppliers, scooters, water tanks and the Beitbridge fence.

