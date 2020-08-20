Deputy public protector's visit lays bare failings at Bara

A visit by deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday afternoon exposed alleged poor working conditions at the facility.

Although she was assured by management earlier in the day that they had sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers, Gcaleka’s interaction with staff painted a different picture.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) representative at the hospital Thembi Ntlane told Gcaleka how staff had to beg line managers for PPE.

“The PPE is there, but it doesn’t come down to workers who need it to protect themselves while busy with their duties. Although they claim to have sufficient PPE, there’s a breakdown somewhere because it never reaches the intended people who need it,” she said.

Ntlane, who spoke to Gcaleka about their challenges on behalf of all workers, also pointed out a lack of support for staff members who test positive for the virus, saying there was no socio-psychological support for them.