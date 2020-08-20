'Don't lose faith in police': Mathapelo Peters hopes MBA will help steer this message

Back home in Kimberley, after packing in her formal studies, she was walking through the corridors of the Northern Cape department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, when she met an old friend who was the spokesperson for the MEC. The friend had a sheaf of newsletters in her hand. Peters asked what they were. “She said she was doing them on her own, so I just said let me help you as a favour, because I’m a very good writer. It was a stroke of luck really.”

Peters taught herself layout and design and then ultimately enrolled for a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Science through Unisa. That degree and her drive saw her hold a number of increasingly senior roles in communication from the local Frances Baard district municipality and back to co-operative governance as assistant director.

She resigned in 2014, to move with her family to Johannesburg. Her husband had been a career police officer before leaving to head up security for a national bank group. Now she was about to join the service, having applied for and won the opportunity to run the SAPS stakeholder relations department at headquarters in Pretoria.

A year and five months later she was promoted to brigadier and sent to Johannesburg as the provincial police spokesperson for Gauteng; the busiest, most diverse and definitely most difficult province of them all from a policing perspective. That was November 2016.

“I was sent to police college in May 2017, five months into being appointed as provincial head (brigadier). I had to undergo the basic police training as I had been appointed in terms of the South African Police Service Act.

“I was packed off to (the police college at) Philippi in the Cape for three months. It was daunting being away from my family for that time.

“Learning how to shoot and do all those things was fun, but it also gave me the confidence to wear the uniform and understand the special nature of the police service.”

Now she’s at Henley Africa, the winner of the inaugural Hidden Heroes scholarship, studying towards her MBA.