From corruption charges to KZN MPL — Five must-read stories on embattled Zandile Gumede

The return of embattled former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the political arena has been widely criticised by the public and opposition parties. Gumede and 17 others are implicated in allegations of corruption and fraud which relate to the R430m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender from 2016.

Gumede is accused of using her political power to influence the awarding of tenders to service providers who were not on the city’s database.

Here are five must-read stories on Gumede:

The charges and court appearance — May 2019

Gumede and co-accused former chairperson of the infrastructure committee Mondli Mthembu appeared before the Durban commercial crimes court where they faced charges of fraud and corruption in connection with the DSW tender.

They appeared alongside service provider Craig Ponnan of El Shaddai Holdings group CC. They were each granted R50,000 bail.

The bail conditions of Mthembu and Gumede prevented them from communicating with members of DSW and supply management. According to Times Select, their arrest followed reports of intimidation of witnesses.