SA's justice department silent on Grace Mugabe extradition request: Gerrie Nel

The National Prosecuting Authority took steps more than a year ago to have former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe extradited to SA for the alleged August 2017 assault of model Gabriella Engels in a Sandton hotel, AfriForum revealed on Thursday.

The delay, however, seems to lie with the department of justice.

The civil rights organisation, which is representing Engels, said it learnt of this through a letter from the office of advocate Shamila Batohi.

“In this particular letter from the office of the director of national prosecutions, dated the 2nd of June, [Batohi] indicated that the NPA has already taken an independent decision to institute prosecution in the matter and done what is necessary for the extradition of the accused,” said the head of AfriForum's private prosecutions unit, Gerrie Nel.

Reading from the letter during a press conference held at AfriForum's headquarters in Centurion, Nel read parts of Batohi's letter which said: “Like the complainant, the NPA would like to have the matter prosecuted as soon as possible.”

Batohi moved to clarify that the extradition was an executive prerogative and the request for the extradition was processed by the NPA and submitted to the department of justice for authentication and the Zimbabwean authorities back in July 2019.

Batohi advised AfriForum to ask the department of justice about the status of the extradition application.

Nel said they had since followed her advice. The justice department, he said, had not yet responded to a letter sent by the unit on July 10.