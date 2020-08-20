Unemployed young men fix the roads the municipality cannot manage

Taxi drivers, truck drivers and motorists complain that the R61 connecting Flagstaff and Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, is potholed and getting worse. With potholes on both lanes, motorists say it is like manoeuvring through a minefield

Two unemployed young men saw an opportunity in this. They started filling the potholes and asking passing motorists for a donation, GroundUp reported.

“The municipality was not showing any indication of fixing the roads. We then decided to help the people of Lusikisiki and ourselves,” says Siphiwe Mlonji.

Mlonji and Lindani Mbotyeni, both 26, from Cabekwane location, first met in Durban two years ago while looking for work and they have been friends ever since.

Neither of them have any formal qualifications, Mlonji having dropped out of school in grade 9 and Mbotyeni in grade 10 because of a lack of money at home.