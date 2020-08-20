WATCH | This is what the future of cinemas in SA will look like because of Covid-19

Cinema company Ster-Kinekor has announced that it will start reopening its cinemas around the country on August 28.

Cinemas in SA have been closed since March 27 and the company said the reopening will be conducted in a phased approach to ensure that employees have been trained on the Covid-19 health and safety measures and all the PPE required are ready when reopening.

Ster-Kinekor will start by reopening 32 cinemas followed by the remaining 21 on September 18.

Various safety measures will be put in place to ensure cinemas are safe for customers, including:

Each theatre will be permitted a maximum of 50 guests per auditorium (excluding staff).

To limit contact, no transactions will take place at the cinema. Film fans will have to book through the Ster-Kinekor app or website.

Stringent hygiene protocols will be in place for the safety of guests and staff.

After the show, guests will be required to leave row-by-row, starting from the back of the cinema, and are requested to remove their empty snack containers to discard in the dustbins which will be placed in the foyers.

A list of other regulations the company has implemented can be viewed here.