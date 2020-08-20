WATCH | Video of Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo reciting Zozibini Tunzi's message on GBV
A video of 20-year-old Asithandile ‘Kwasa’ Zozo reciting Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi's message on gender-based violence (GBV) is making the rounds on social media, as scores continue to demand justice for the young woman.
Zozo was stabbed to death on Monday afternoon in Dutywa, Eastern Cape. A male suspect has been arrested for her murder.
The suspect is under police guard at Butterworth Hospital after he allegedly overdosed on tablets. Zozo was a first-year biological science student at Wits University and wanted to be a doctor.
The news of her death sparked outrage, with Tunzi paying tribute to the 20-year-old, who was a family friend. In the video, Zozo recites a message shared by Tunzi on the Miss SA stage on Women's Day last year.
Such a cheerful soul💔. No man should take a women's life! Kwasa had a bright future behind her. She didn't deserve this.— Mihle11 (@Mihle111) August 18, 2020
Lala ngoxolo Mamiya. #JusticeForKwasa @zozitunzi, her role model. pic.twitter.com/6hloQWedTP
The gender equity office at Wits University issued a statement on Wednesday calling on the government to take a strong stance against GBV.
“The solution is simple. Government must implement existing legislation to hold these murderers, rapists and abusers accountable. Schools must create effective curricula that speak to gender equity and diversity.”