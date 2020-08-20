Western Cape murders down by a quarter during lockdown

The Western Cape government is celebrating a 27.4% drop in the provincial murder rate between April and June.

A total of 767 murders were committed in the province in the first three months of the Covid-19 lockdown, compared to 1,056 during the same period in 2019. The decline emerged in the quarterly crime statistics unveiled last week by police minister Bheki Cele.

Sexual offences were down by 37.5%, robberies by 51.1%, assaults with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by 42.9%, carjackings by 35%, and attempted murders by 7.8%.

The national murder rate declined by 35.8%.

Community safety MEC Albert Fritz said his department’s figures showed the murder rate had halved in the initial hard lockdown, picking up as the alert level moved to 4, and then 3. It showed a slight reduction with the reintroduction of the ban on alcohol sales and with the imposition of a curfew.

Domestic violence was a major contributor, resulting in 1,459 cases of common assault, 482 cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, 20 cases of attempted murder, 16 cases of murder and 63 cases of rape.