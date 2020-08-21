A murder, a distraught family & calls for justice — five must-read stories on Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo
The murder of Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo, a first-year biological sciences student at Wits University, has again seen gender-based violence (GBV) trend on social media as South Africans renew calls for government action in the fight against these crimes.
Here are five-must read stories on Zozo:
Outrage over murder
Zozo was stabbed to death on Monday afternoon in Dutywa, Eastern Cape.
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni told TimesLIVE the suspect was allegedly seen chasing Zozo in her Butterworth flat before she was stabbed.
Earlier this week Tonjeni said the suspect was under police guard at Butterworth Hospital after he allegedly attempted to kill himself.
Zozo's uncle, Simo Lugalo said the family was shocked.
He said doctors could not save Zozo as her stab wounds were too deep.
'Bubbly friend' who was determined to succeed
Zozo has been described by her friends as “bubbly, adorable, crazy”.
Prof Nithaya Chetty, dean of the faculty of science at Wits University, said Zozo did well in her studies despite the challenges of the lockdown.
Yonela Zatshikila, also a first-year student at Wits, said she and Zozo were roommates. She said Zozo motivated her to work hard and that she spoke highly of Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, whom she called her role model.
“Sometimes when I said the assignments were too difficult, she would remind me that we came to Wits to be doctors and not failures. She would always motivate me,” said Zatshilika.
Buhle Sweleni, also a student at Wits, said she and Zozo bonded over their love for Tunzi. She recalled how they once bunked class to see her during her homecoming tour. She said they sat together in class and loved to share jokes.
Zozo channelled her inner Zozibini Tunzi in GBV message
A video of Zozo reciting a message from Tunzi about GBV on the Miss SA stage has been widely shared on social media. Tunzi was crowned on Women's Day last year.
She described Zozo as a “joy to her family” in her tribute on Tuesday.
Dressed in her full school uniform, Zozo repeated Tunzi's remarks and urged men to treat women the way they deserve to be treated.
Suspect to apply for bail
The hearing of Zozo's alleged killer, 22-year-old Viwe Rulumeni. was postponed by the Dutywa magistrate's court when he appeared briefly on Thursday. He is expected to make a formal bail application on August 26.
Angry family demands justice
Family and members of the community gathered at court during Rulumeni's appearance on Thursday. Holding up placards with messages condemning GBV, they demanded justice for Zozo.
Protester Khaya Sodlala said Rulumeni deserved to rot in jail.
“There must be no bail, he must face the music. He must be sentenced to life without parole. She was a brilliant girl, a future leader. She was brilliant in debates and very creative.”
Her relative, Sinesipho Mniki, said Zozo was an activist who had a way with members of the community. She said she organised protests after the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, the 19-year-old University of Cape Town student who was raped and killed at the Clareinch post office in the Western Cape last year.
“We won’t let our sister’s spirit be a sacrifice. We need to break the silence and stand up and fight. The perpetrator messed with the wrong family this time. We won’t stand for it,” said Mniki.