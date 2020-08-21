A murder, a distraught family & calls for justice — five must-read stories on Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo

The murder of Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo, a first-year biological sciences student at Wits University, has again seen gender-based violence (GBV) trend on social media as South Africans renew calls for government action in the fight against these crimes.

Here are five-must read stories on Zozo:

Outrage over murder

Zozo was stabbed to death on Monday afternoon in Dutywa, Eastern Cape.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni told TimesLIVE the suspect was allegedly seen chasing Zozo in her Butterworth flat before she was stabbed.

Earlier this week Tonjeni said the suspect was under police guard at Butterworth Hospital after he allegedly attempted to kill himself.

Zozo's uncle, Simo Lugalo said the family was shocked.

He said doctors could not save Zozo as her stab wounds were too deep.