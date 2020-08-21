South Africa

Charred body found hanging from high-voltage electricity pylon

21 August 2020 - 09:33 By Iavan Pijoos
Emergency services said the man was found hanging, head down, about 25m from the ground. Stock photo.
Emergency services said the man was found hanging, head down, about 25m from the ground. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ginasanders

The body of a man found hanging from a high-voltage electrical pylon in Brakpan on the East Rand had to be recovered, Ekurhuleni emergency services said on Friday.

Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said the body had been discovered at  Withok agricultural holdings on Wednesday.

Ntladi said the “rigid charred body” was found hanging head down from one of the high voltage electrical cables about 25m from the ground on a steel pylon.

He said a hacksaw and screwdriver were found on the ground directly underneath the body.

“It is alleged that the man was tampering with the cables.”

Ntladi said a specialised hydraulic platform vehicle had to be used to reach the man.

“The operation had to be halted until the safety signal was given by electricians who had to isolate the power supply from the power lines.”  

MORE

Suspected cable thief recovering in hospital from burns sustained at Germiston substation

A man survived electrocution during an alleged attempted cable theft at Wychwood substation in Primrose, Germiston, on Thursday afternoon.
News
7 months ago

Man found hanging from high-voltage electrical cables in Germiston

The body of a man was found hanging from high voltage electrical cables above a railway line in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, emergency services said on ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  2. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  3. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  4. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa
  5. Torrential rain fills Cape Town dams to six-year high South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X