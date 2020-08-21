COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 195 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, as fatalities rise to 12,618

August 21 2020 - 07:00

From cars to Covid: SA companies repurposed for ventilators

Car manufacturers making breathing devices. The thought may be ironic, but during Covid-19 anything is possible.

And so it's a twist of fate that with passenger vehicles being one of the biggest contributors of air pollution, the manufacturers of their parts have repurposed factories to produce ventilators instead.

Roleplayers in the local automotive manufacturing sector believe the new venture is a natural progression of their industry because the automotive and the medical manufacturing processes are similar. And, they say, their factories are low on orders but have the manpower and mechanical capacity to make the life-saving equipment.