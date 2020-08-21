COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 195 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, as fatalities rise to 12,618
August 21 2020 - 08:24
Airbnb bans parties at rental properties to support Covid-19 measures
Home-sharing platform Airbnb has announced a ban on parties at its rental properties.
The global ban comes after the platform was given the green light to operate in SA under level 2 lockdown, after a five-month-long ban.
Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Airbnbs could reopen and it was up to the host of the venue to comply with all sanitation and social distancing regulations.
August 21 2020 - 07:00
From cars to Covid: SA companies repurposed for ventilators
Car manufacturers making breathing devices. The thought may be ironic, but during Covid-19 anything is possible.
And so it's a twist of fate that with passenger vehicles being one of the biggest contributors of air pollution, the manufacturers of their parts have repurposed factories to produce ventilators instead.
Roleplayers in the local automotive manufacturing sector believe the new venture is a natural progression of their industry because the automotive and the medical manufacturing processes are similar. And, they say, their factories are low on orders but have the manpower and mechanical capacity to make the life-saving equipment.
August 21 2020 - 06:30
Disinfectant tunnels are doomed, but what of disinfectant foggers?
With the disinfectant tunnels now roundly condemned as being both ineffective and potentially harmful, the new hard sell to offices, gyms, churches and schools is the disinfectant fogger.
And with the country now in level 2, the marketing of these fogging products has been stepped up.
But many of them have not been proven to be effective against viruses, much less the new coronavirus specifically. And without sufficient contact time on surfaces, even the appropriate disinfectant won’t kill the virus, authorities and industry experts say.
August 21 2020 - 08:29
Staff cuts loom for iconic Cape Town hotels amid tourism gloom
The Table Bay Hotel at the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town could face retrenchments due to the ongoing embargo on international travel, the hotel’s general manager told TimesLIVE.
The five-star hotel largely depends on international visitors and has seen a huge drop in occupancy since March.
It is one of several high-end hotels battling sustainability amid a jobs bloodbath in the hospitality industry, with pressure mounting on the government to ease international travel restrictions sooner rather than later.
August 21 2020 - 00:29
SA records 195 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, as fatalities rise to 12,618
SA's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 12,618 on Thursday, as 195 new fatalities were recorded.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday released the figures, and also revealed that 3,880 new cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours. This bring the country's total number of infections to 599,940.
Of the new deaths, 26 from Eastern Cape, 83 from Gauteng, 36 from KwaZulu-Natal, 25 from Free State, 12 from Limpopo, and 13 from Western Cape