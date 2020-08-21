Extension of Western Cape education head's contract was 'irregular'

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has found the extension of the employment contract of Brian Schreuder, head of education in the Western Cape, for a second time was irregular.

His contract was initially extended by two years and four months after he reached the retirement age of 65 in 2017. This contract expired on March 31 2019.

The further extension of his contract from April 1 2019 to March 31 2021, when he will be 69 years old, has become a hot potato because it did not receive the blessing of the provincial parliament.

This is according to a 10-page investigative report compiled by a PSC commissioner, dated July 31 2020, which TimesLIVE has seen.

The powers and functions of the PSC include monitoring and investigating adherence to procedures in the public service.

The PSC conducted an investigation into the second extension of Schreuder’s contract after receiving an anonymous complaint on February 11.

The investigation was aimed at establishing whether his appointment was valid and regular, and whether it complied with the requirements of the Public Service Act (PSA).