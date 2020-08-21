Lockdown cigarette ban helped 51-year-old woman stub out her habit

Smokers breathed sighs of relief on Tuesday when they were finally able to — legally — buy cigarettes again.

But for Alana Potter, it didn't make a difference. The human rights researcher said she used the lockdown and the ban on the sale of tobacco products as a way to quit smoking.

The ban kicked in when SA went into lockdown in March as one of the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

After a five-month prohibition that left millions smokers with the options to either quit or make a plan to buy cigarettes on the black market, the ban was lifted when level 2 regulations kicked in on Tuesday.

Potter, 51, quit smoking in April when her last pack of cigarettes, which she had bought from a friend, ran out.

“My neighbour and I were walking our dogs and we were talking about how bad smoking was for us and how we sounded like tractors when we breathe.

“She said: 'You know this is a very good time to stop smoking because you can't get cigarettes easily. And, number two, because your friends are not sitting on your balcony smoking, you won’t feel tempted.'

“I told myself this was true. That this was probably going to be the easiest time I will ever get to quit. There is no temptation, and it’s hard to get cigarettes.

“So that is what I did. I told myself that when my cigarettes run out, I am not going to buy more. When my last packet ran out I didn't get more. That was it. Sometimes you just have to be ready,” Potter said. “I saw the lockdown as a good opportunity because giving up smoking is hard. This made it easier because I couldn't smoke with friends,” she said.

Five months after, she said she was enjoying her new non-smoking life.

“It's fun. I sit with friends who are smoking but I am not smoking. I know I am going to crave, but I know not to be tempted,” she said.