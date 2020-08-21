South Africa

Man bust 'selling municipal land' on Facebook at R40k per stand in Gauteng

21 August 2020 - 08:32 By Iavan Pijoos
The man was 'tactfully arrested' after being lured into a police station. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Leonid Eremeychuk

A man advertising property on Facebook has been bust in an undercover sting for allegedly selling municipal land at R40,000 per stand in Midrand.

Undercover officers received information about land in Kaalfontein being advertised for sale, Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said on Friday.

It was then established that the land was municipal-owned.

The JMPD and the Hawks managed to lure the man to Ivory Park police station on Thursday to have an affidavit done to “pay him” a deposit of R10,000 for land.

“After the suspect accepted the money, he was tactfully arrested,” said Minnaar.

The suspect, in his early forties, is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on charges of fraud, extortion and theft.

