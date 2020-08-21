PODCAST | Crowds are the new contagion

In this episode of The Khwezi Science Report, we look at the fascinating story of how the body of a man who died 9,000 years ago sheds light on questions we still have today about what to do with the dead.

We talk about worker ants who climb the social ladder, and smartphone tech that busts you for walking in a drunken manner.

We explore the psychology of agoraphobia, and hear more about a local app that can help you avoid crowds.

We also take the listener on a one-stop shop of the latest in Covid-19 testing, and what the pandemic is doing to fertility rates.

