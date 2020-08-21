South Africa

The Khwezi Science Report

PODCAST | Crowds are the new contagion

Tanya Farber Journalist
21 August 2020 - 10:47
A new local app that tracks people can help you avoid crowds.
A new local app that tracks people can help you avoid crowds.
Image: Gallo Images

In this episode of The Khwezi Science Report, we look at the fascinating story of how the body of a man who died 9,000 years ago sheds light on questions we still have today about what to do with the dead.

We talk about worker ants who climb the social ladder, and smartphone tech that busts you for walking in a drunken manner.

We explore the psychology of agoraphobia, and hear more about a local app that can help you avoid crowds.

We also take the listener on a one-stop shop of the latest in Covid-19 testing, and what the pandemic is doing to fertility rates.

Learn more about the world in which you live:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Player.fm | Pocket Casts 

MORE

Drug costs for Covid-19 patients plunge at US hospitals, but may rise

Medication costs for Covid-19 patients hospitalized in the United States have dropped sharply since May, reflecting advances in treatment, shorter ...
News
1 day ago

Individualism vs collectivism: Why some people flout Covid-19 rules, others obey them

Here are some questions and answers on the science of human behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'Soft' singing doesn't spread Covid-19 more than talking, new study finds

Singing is no more risky than speaking when it comes to the possibility of spreading the new coronavirus, British scientists said on Thursday.
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  2. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  3. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  4. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa
  5. Torrential rain fills Cape Town dams to six-year high South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X