South Africa

SA records 195 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, as fatalities rise to 12,618

21 August 2020 - 00:29 By TimesLIVE
SA's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 12,618 on Thursday, as 195 new fatalities were recorded.
SA's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 12,618 on Thursday, as 195 new fatalities were recorded.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

SA's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 12,618 on Thursday, as 195 new fatalities were recorded.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday released the figures, and also revealed that 3,880 new cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours. This bring the country's total number of infections to 599,940.

Of the new deaths, 26 from Eastern Cape, 83 from Gauteng, 36 from KwaZulu-Natal, 25 from Free State, 12 from Limpopo, and 13 from Western Cape

The figures are based on 3,480,283 total tests, of which 24,612 were in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  2. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  3. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  4. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa
  5. Torrential rain fills Cape Town dams to six-year high South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X