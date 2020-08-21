Tax skeletons exposed as net closes on those who feasted on PPE billions

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is investigating 307 cases of possible tax fraud and other irregularities with a revenue loss of close to R300m involving companies that recently benefited from government personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement under questionable circumstances.

This was disclosed to parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter during a meeting of the cabinet's interministerial committee set up to deal with allegations of corruption in PPE procurement worth more than R5bn.

Kieswetter told MPs that Sars had also received a request from the Free State branch of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the tax affairs of 300 companies that benefited from PPE procurement in the province, with 139 already red-flagged for potential tax evasion.

“Some encouraging signs I can share with you, chair, is that we're looking at about 307 cases with a revenue loss of about R300m, and that would include an array of both civil and criminal areas,” Kieswetter said. “We've also just been handed a request from the Free State SIU to help them with 300 PPE cases. We have identified 139 companies for potential tax evasion investigation. Of those, 63%, by our estimation, were not compliant for tax purposes and only 29% were.”

Kieswetter said some of the “shenanigans” included not declaring the income made from PPE contracts.