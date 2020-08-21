South Africa

'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his 'less than R1,000' shoes

21 August 2020 - 07:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Minister of finance Tito Mboweni didn't waste any time in setting the record straight about his 'classy' shoes.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAYTIMES

“These shoes are Clarks OK. They are comfortable for old people!”

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has clapped back at trolls for laughing at his shoes.

Earlier this week, Mboweni's “worn-out” shoes were teased again on social media, after his viral video doing the Jerusalema challenge with his sons.

Responding to criticism, Mboweni posted a picture of the pair that, according to Europa Art, range between R1,000 to R3,000.

“Laugh at them for the last time!” said Mboweni.

Mboweni also asked Twitter users why they always laugh at his shoes and not resident Cyril Ramaphosa’s, because they are the same.

“Why my shoes always? Why not his? See!,” said Mboweni

“Because he is the president, you don’t comment about the same type of shoes as mine. Actually, mine are better, it's class.”

Mboweni is no stranger to online criticism. Last week he topped Twitter's trending list with his rather interesting chicken stew.

“If Mboweni ever releases a cookbook, that book will have 4 ingredients, tomato, garlic, onion, chicken (can be replaced with pilchards) ... roughly chop, mix together add 2 litres of water and garnish with a kilo of garlic,” wrote one user.

