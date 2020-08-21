'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his 'less than R1,000' shoes

“These shoes are Clarks OK. They are comfortable for old people!”

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has clapped back at trolls for laughing at his shoes.

Earlier this week, Mboweni's “worn-out” shoes were teased again on social media, after his viral video doing the Jerusalema challenge with his sons.

Responding to criticism, Mboweni posted a picture of the pair that, according to Europa Art, range between R1,000 to R3,000.

“Laugh at them for the last time!” said Mboweni.