COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 3398 new cases reported in the last 24 hours
The rate at which each 100,000 cases has been recorded is an indication that SA has passed the peak of its Covid-19 outbreak.
August 22 2020 - 10:07
Kenya Red Cross volunteers sensitising residents of Kaptembwo, Rhonda and Mwariki informal settlements in Nakuru on #COVID19 infection prevention and control and gender based violence.— Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) August 22, 2020
Approximately 8000 people were reached through this activity funded by the @MastercardFdn. pic.twitter.com/Q9BTWiUVKC
August 22 2020 - 10:02
South Korea expands social distancing rules as coronavirus outbreak grows
South Korea said on Saturday it will roll out tougher social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus nationwide as it battles a new outbreak of the disease spreading from the capital, Seoul.
August 22 2020 - 9:57
Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections
Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, authorities said, while new infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the second consecutive day.
August 22 2020 - 9:00
Ukraine reports daily record 2,328 coronavirus cases
Ukraine registered a record 2,328 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. The data given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 2,134, reported on Thursday. Total cases are at 102,971, with 2,244 Covid-19 deaths.Infections have risen sharply recent days.
-Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 24 224 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 3398 new cases. Regrettably, we report 225 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 12 843. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/olRgzK79Eu pic.twitter.com/xd7TOgwy8m— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 21, 2020