COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 3398 new cases reported in the last 24 hours

August 22 2020 - 9:00

Ukraine reports daily record 2,328 coronavirus cases

Ukraine registered a record 2,328 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. The data given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 2,134, reported on Thursday. Total cases are at 102,971, with 2,244 Covid-19 deaths.Infections have risen sharply recent days.

-Reuters