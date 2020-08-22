South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 3398 new cases reported in the last 24 hours

The rate at which each 100,000 cases has been recorded is an indication that SA has passed the peak of its Covid-19 outbreak.

22 August 2020 - 09:33 By TimesLIVE
There are more than 6 million coronavirus infections across the world.
There are more than 6 million coronavirus infections across the world.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

August 22 2020 - 10:07

August 22 2020 - 10:02

South Korea expands social distancing rules as coronavirus outbreak grows

South Korea said on Saturday it will roll out tougher social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus nationwide as it battles a new outbreak of the disease spreading from the capital, Seoul.

August 22 2020 - 9:57

Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, authorities said, while new infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the second consecutive day.

August 22 2020 - 9:00

Ukraine reports daily record 2,328 coronavirus cases

Ukraine registered a record 2,328 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. The data given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 2,134, reported on Thursday. Total cases are at 102,971, with 2,244 Covid-19 deaths.Infections have risen sharply recent days.  

-Reuters 

Most read

  1. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  2. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa
  4. Durban father and daughter badly hurt in 'home invasion' South Africa
  5. Game guide killed after being gouged by elephant in Kruger Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X