East London man, dead for two years, wins R1m PPE tender

“If you look at this document (list), that’s exactly what happened. Some companies got paid round figures like R16m. How did that calculation come about ... this needs law enforcement agencies.”

Other businessmen the Dispatch spoke to said though they had been asked to provide quotes for the supply of PPE, they had never received any work.

Mdu Madikane, of Associates Logistics JV, said according to the list his company had been paid R1.13m, yet that was not true at all.

“I only got an appointment letter to supply and deliver health care respirator masks to the health department. I never received an award letter. The next thing my name appears as one of the companies that got the work,” said Madikane.

Madikane is convinced the situation is the “work of a syndicate within the provincial government”.

“This is corruption that is being committed by a syndicate. This needs to be exposed,” Madikane said.

Madikane said he first responded to an invitation from the health department to tender for a tents and VIP toilets contract.

Madikane said he later made a bid to supply a million surgical disposable masks.

He then responded to a call to supply N95 and or KN95 masks.

“This was submitted through a joint venture and on this one we did receive a letter of appointment, but no purchase order has been received to date,” he said.

Madikane said the department came back to his office to request pictures and specifications of the products and to confirm that stock was available for gowns as well.