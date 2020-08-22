South Africa

Fredie Blom, survivor of two world wars and apartheid, dies aged 116

22 August 2020 - 10:46 By Jeff Wicks
Fredie Blom, believed to be SA's oldest person, has died in Cape Town at the age of 116.
Fredie Blom, believed to be SA's oldest person, has died in Cape Town at the age of 116.
Image: Esa Alexander

Fredie Blom, the 116-year-old Capetonian thought to be one of the oldest living people in the world, died at his home in Delft on Saturday.

Blom had celebrated his birthday on May 22 amid the national lockdown.

Fredie Blom, who was born on May 8 1904 in Adelaide, Eastern Cape, celebrates his 115th birthday in Delft, Cape Town, on May 16 2019.
Fredie Blom, who was born on May 8 1904 in Adelaide, Eastern Cape, celebrates his 115th birthday in Delft, Cape Town, on May 16 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Western Cape community development officer Gadija Francis told TimesLIVE that Blom died peacefully, his death leaving the community in mourning.

“He passed on this morning from natural causes. We think that it was his age and I don’t suspect anything to do with Covid-19,” she said.

“This is an extremely sad time for everyone in Delft ... I said to Ouma [Blom’s wife] this morning, he is now in good hands. We must thank God for the life that he lived.”

Blom's identity document showed he was born in the Eastern Cape town of Adelaide on May 8 1904. His life spanned two world wars and saw the fall of apartheid.

TimesLIVE reported in May, ahead of his birthday, that Blom had attributed his longevity to decades of work in construction, along with walking and cycling to work.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

No smokes to light up Cape Town man's 116th birthday

All Fredie Blom wants for his 116th birthday on Friday is something he cannot get under lockdown: tobacco to roll his own cigarettes.
News
3 months ago

IN PICTURES | Fredie, 115, and Norah, 109, make it a party for the ages

It’s not often the birthday boy and girl can boast 224 years between them.
News
1 year ago

Is Cape Town's 114-year-old Fredie Blom the world's oldest man?

The oldest man in the world could be living in Cape Town.
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  2. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa
  4. Durban father and daughter badly hurt in 'home invasion' South Africa
  5. Game guide killed after being gouged by elephant in Kruger Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X