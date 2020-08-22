Fredie Blom, survivor of two world wars and apartheid, dies aged 116

“This is an extremely sad time for everyone in Delft ... I said to Ouma [Blom’s wife] this morning, he is now in good hands. We must thank God for the life that he lived.”

Blom's identity document showed he was born in the Eastern Cape town of Adelaide on May 8 1904. His life spanned two world wars and saw the fall of apartheid.

TimesLIVE reported in May, ahead of his birthday, that Blom had attributed his longevity to decades of work in construction, along with walking and cycling to work.

TimesLIVE