Fredie Blom, survivor of two world wars and apartheid, dies aged 116
Fredie Blom, the 116-year-old Capetonian thought to be one of the oldest living people in the world, died at his home in Delft on Saturday.
Blom had celebrated his birthday on May 22 amid the national lockdown.
Western Cape community development officer Gadija Francis told TimesLIVE that Blom died peacefully, his death leaving the community in mourning.
“He passed on this morning from natural causes. We think that it was his age and I don’t suspect anything to do with Covid-19,” she said.
A legend has been called home.
His long journey and work here is done,but Uncle Fredie will never be forgotten.
My heart is breaking for Aunty Blom right now,for his family but especially for her...the love and affection they had for each other was so beautiful to witness
“This is an extremely sad time for everyone in Delft ... I said to Ouma [Blom’s wife] this morning, he is now in good hands. We must thank God for the life that he lived.”
Blom's identity document showed he was born in the Eastern Cape town of Adelaide on May 8 1904. His life spanned two world wars and saw the fall of apartheid.
TimesLIVE reported in May, ahead of his birthday, that Blom had attributed his longevity to decades of work in construction, along with walking and cycling to work.
Oom Fredie Blom, 116, went to his eternal rest at 6am this morning. "He has fought the good fight, he has finished the course, he has kept the faith" It is well.
📸Unknown pic.twitter.com/HiGNrVM1Eu
Although he had been quite ill, he seemed to have rallied somewhat on Monday. I saw him walking to the bathroom and that sight made us happy. By Thursday he said that he had had enough and was admitted. I am thankful for the love, for lessons and that the end came quickly