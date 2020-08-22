SA's latest Covid-19 reproductive number falls to just above 1

SA's Covid-19 reproductive number is down to 1.1, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The number — commonly known simply as R — is the average number of secondary infections produced by a typical case of an infection in a population where everyone is susceptible.

SA's average R during the alert level 5 lockdown that began at the end of March was 1.33, though it was as high as 1.5 by the end of April.

During the level 4 lockdown it dropped to an average of 1.26, and between June 1 and July 5, when SA was in level 3 lockdown, it averaged 1.1.