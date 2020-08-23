Editor's forum elects new leaders

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has elected new leaders to hold the reins for the next two years.

The election happened at its annual general meeting at the weekend.

Newzroom Afrika’s politics editor Sbu Ngalwa was elected as the new chairperson. Adriaan Basson of News24 was elected as deputy chairperson, Mahlatse Mahlase of Eye Witness News as secretary-general and Nwabisa Makunga, editor of Sowetan, as the new treasurer.

At the meeting, journalists were applauded for their bravery during their coverage of the Covid-19 crisis. The forum also confirmed that the Nat Nakasa Award would be given to the entire industry.

“Journalists have been at the forefront of telling the unfolding story of SA's response to Covid-19. They have gone into the heart of the storm, risking injury and infection. We've lost some colleagues due to Covid-19 and we've had scores of other journalists contract the virus, in the line of duty.

“Sanef thought it important to recognise the brave efforts of each and every journalist in this country who continue to work under these challenging conditions,” said Ngalwa.