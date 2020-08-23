Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings

An online Lotto player has won over R17m in last week’s lottery draw, operator Ithuba confirmed.

The person struck lucky after using the quick pick selection method with a ticket wager of R20 in Wednesday’s draw.

The winner is yet to come forward to claim their winnings.

“The LOTTO winner bagged R17,361,258.90 and opted for the quick pick selection method with a ticket wager of R20 to play their winning Lotto numbers of 01 07 26 27 42 49 and bonus number 18. The player struck it lucky by playing via the national lottery website at www.nationallottery.co.za ,” said Ithuba.

Busisiwe Msizi, head of corporate relations at Ithuba, said the person is one of many big jackpot winners in recent months opting to play their favourite national lottery games online or via their banking Apps.

“This year is proving to be a year of big jackpots for us as the national lottery operator. This is thrilling because we are able to bring joy and good news to many of our players in these trying times, as the country continues the battle against Covid-19. We are excited to have created yet another instant millionaire who opted to play using our digital platform which, in recent months, is proving to be a popular method of playing as the public is urged to stay home and play their favourite games online, where possible.

“Our winner services department is ready to receive the winner and take them through the seamless claiming process. As this is momentous occasion for them and they might be going through different emotions ranging from excitement to anxiety at the prospect of their lives changing overnight, our qualified trauma counsellors as well as financial advisers are on standby to assist them on this amazing journey,” said Msizi.

Other major jackpot winners who won using their digital platforms include an FNB client, who won a massive R135m PowerBall jackpot in April, and the biggest ever Powerball PLUS jackpot, which was won by a player from KwaZulu-Natal who bagged over R153m from the July 10 draw using their Standard Bank App.

Ithuba added it would offer free trauma counselling and financial advice to winners of R50,000 and above.

TimesLIVE