South Africa

BMW driver ‘taking friend to hospital for Covid-19’ clocks 204km/h in Joburg

24 August 2020 - 07:09 By Iavan Pijoos
A man caught speeding in his BMW M5 claimed he was taking a friend to hospital after he “noticed symptoms of Covid-19”.
A man caught speeding in his BMW M5 claimed he was taking a friend to hospital after he “noticed symptoms of Covid-19”.
Image: EMPD

A 47-year-old man was arrested after he was caught driving 204km/h on the N3 freeway  on Sunday, Ekurhuleni metro police (EMPD) said.

EMPD spokesman Kobeli Mokheseng said the man driving a BMW M5 claimed  he was taking his friend to hospital after he “noticed symptoms of Covid-19”.

“The driver was taken to the Bedfordview police station. A passenger, who was interviewed by officers on site, denied being infected.”

On Saturday, a 34-year-old man was arrested on the N12 freeway after he clocked 168km/h in his Volkswagen GTI.

The man, who was traveling with his nine-year-old son, claimed he was rushing to fetch a cake for his son’s birthday, Mokheseng said.

In a separate incident on the same freeway, a 23-year-old woman was arrested after she hit 174km/h in her BMW 1-series vehicle.  Mokheseng said she claimed she was late for a dentist appointment.

The three speeders were charged with reckless and negligent driving and are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge and Germiston magistrate’s courts soon.

TimesLIVE

BMW driver 'caught doing 227km/h' on N1 in Limpopo

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exceeding 200km/h on the N1 in Limpopo, the provincial transport department said.
News
2 days ago

Case against speedster who filmed himself driving at 308km/h postponed

The case against a 36-year-old man who filmed himself driving at 308km/h on a highway in Gauteng has been postponed to next month.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  2. East London man, dead for two years, wins R1m PPE tender South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  5. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X