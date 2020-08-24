Cape Town dam levels at 88% after more rain

Cape Town dam levels reached 88% this week following downpours that brought a 4% increase to the province’s dams since last week.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said dam levels were up from 81.7% at the same time last year.

Besides the good rains, she also attributed the figures to water-saving on the part of the city’s residents. She said residents' consumption has been more than halved since the drought took hold of the southern and western parts of the country in 2015.

Consumption has gone up by 19 million litres per day in the past week to 661 million litres per day average.