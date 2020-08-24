'Come to us, we will protect you': KZN taxi drivers take a stand against GBV

KwaZulu-Natal taxi drivers are taking a stand against gender-based violence (GBV) and are appealing to women to seek their protection should they ever be in trouble.

For 63-year-old taxi driver Genesan Naidoo, GBV is a problem that no women should face alone.

“No women should feel like they cannot come to us for help. We as drivers are on the road all the time, sometimes we are on the road more than police — so if any person is in trouble or is being abused, they can come to us and we will make sure they get the right help and protection,” he said.

Naidoo, who has been driving taxis for the past 38 years in Chatsworth, south of Durban, said men need to start taking responsibility for their actions and begin educating the younger generation on how to treat women properly.

“It starts at home. Men need to teach their boys about how to behave and act. By just thinking they will learn everything at school is not enough — we need to start talking to our boys and teaching them how to be proper men.”