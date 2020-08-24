COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Positive recovery rate a sign the country is moving away from its infection peak
To date, SA has 607,045 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 12,987 deaths. The country's recovery rate stands at 504,127, translating to a recovery rate of more than 83%.
August 24 2020 - 07:09
BMW driver ‘taking friend to hospital for Covid-19’ clocks 204km/h in Joburg
A 47-year-old man was arrested after he was caught driving 204km/h on the N3 freeway on Sunday, Ekurhuleni metro police (EMPD) said.
EMPD spokesman Kobeli Mokheseng said the man driving a BMW M5 claimed he was taking his friend to hospital after he “noticed symptoms of Covid-19”.
August 24 2020 - 07:00
INVESTIGATION | Are foggers just fogging with us?
In the wake of discredited disinfectant tunnels, the new hard sell is the disinfectant fogger.
But many of them have not been proven to be effective against viruses, much less the new coronavirus.
August 24 2020 - 06:40
WATCH | Three times Mzansi's health-care workers jammed to global hit song 'Jerusalema'
Master KG's hit song Jerusalema has brought some light during the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the world.
The song, which has been dubbed a “global anthem”, was released in December last year. It was well received on the continent and later sparked the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge which saw thousands of people across the globe taking part.
August 24 2020 - 06:16
IN Quotes | Zweli Mkhize says SA has passed its Covid-19 'infection point'
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says SA's Covid-19 recovery rate is a positive sign the country is moving away from its infection peak.
Speaking at last week's release of the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Socio-Economic Impact Assessment of Covid-19 on SA, Mkhize said the country was now passing the “infection point”.
The programme analyses the impact on the economy, and examines how people within different demographics residing in different geographical areas are affected by Covid-19.
August 24 2020 - 06:00
Krugersdorp man bust during lockdown for having two cigarette cartons in car acquitted
A 42-year-old Krugersdorp man who spent hours behind bars after being arrested for being in possession of sealed cigarettes during the lockdown has been acquitted in a test case brought by AfriForum.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 18 358 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2743 new cases. Regrettably, we report 72 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 13 059. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/7UEHY6H0kt pic.twitter.com/rKQ79t7Vrh— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 23, 2020