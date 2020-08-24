COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Positive recovery rate a sign the country is moving away from its infection peak

August 24 2020 - 07:09

BMW driver ‘taking friend to hospital for Covid-19’ clocks 204km/h in Joburg

A 47-year-old man was arrested after he was caught driving 204km/h on the N3 freeway on Sunday, Ekurhuleni metro police (EMPD) said.

EMPD spokesman Kobeli Mokheseng said the man driving a BMW M5 claimed he was taking his friend to hospital after he “noticed symptoms of Covid-19”.