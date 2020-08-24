Durban cops in court for pocketing nearly R700,000 in UIF funds

The Hawks on Monday arrested three people, including two police officers, after they allegedly pocketed over R692,000 in UIF funds.

The trio were apprehended in Durban by the Germiston serious corruption investigation assets unit, said spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

The funds in question were meant for a company that had applied for relief from the fund.

“National Adhesive applied for Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Funds (UIF) relief funds for their employees, and their application was duly processed. It however emerged that the company’s banking details were fraudulently changed and an amount of R692,185.55 was deposited into another different bank account,” said Mulamu.

“Investigations revealed that the account belonged to a police official from Durban Central tactical response team.”