Eastern Cape woman found guilty of hiring hitman to kill her husband

An Eastern Cape woman who hired a Cape Town-based taxi driver to kill her husband for his insurance payouts was found guilty of murder by the Bhisho high court on Monday.

The woman also recommended the same hitman to her friend who was going through marital problems.

It was revealed in court how Nomqondiso Tembu, 53, paid R120,000 to Simphiwe Wili, 46, to murder her husband, Vusumzi Tembu, on Valentine's Day in 2017. Vusumzi was a general worker at the Mdantsane magistrate's court. His body was found with a bullet wound to the head near the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

