South Africa

Four-year-old dies in KZN house fire

24 August 2020 - 11:23
A young child died in a blaze in a KwaZulu-Natal home at the weekend.
A young child died in a blaze in a KwaZulu-Natal home at the weekend.
Image: Supplied

A four-year-old child has died in a fire that ripped through a Newcastle home on Sunday.

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department in KwaZulu-Natal deployed a disaster management team to investigate the cause of the fire, and provide support to the family in the Osizweni area.

“We are heartbroken as a result of this incident in which we lost a very young child. Just last month our teams responded to a similar incident in Ladysmith in which we lost three children and their grandmother as a result of a fire. As a department, we will be co-ordinating with the municipality to ensure adequate support is provided to the family,” said Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

He urged members of communities not to leave appliances, such as heaters, unattended, especially when children are present.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mother and two small children die in shack fire in Free State

A young mother and her two small children have died in a shack fire in Thabong in the Free State.
News
2 days ago

KZN environment MEC demands action over Maritzburg blaze pollution

Authorities were working together on Monday morning to gather information on the air pollution caused by a fire that gutted a plastic manufacturing ...
News
1 hour ago

Forensic probe under way into cause of Kalahari fire in which nine died

Forensic investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire that engulfed a holiday lodge in the Kalahari last week, claiming the lives of nine ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  2. East London man, dead for two years, wins R1m PPE tender South Africa
  3. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  4. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News
  5. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X