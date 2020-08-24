South Africa

Hijackers run for their lives after targeting undercover police car in PE

24 August 2020 - 15:13 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Alleged hijackers got more than they bargained for when they unknowingly targeted an undercover police car.
Alleged hijackers got more than they bargained for when they unknowingly targeted an undercover police car.
Image: File photo

Police have opened a case after five men attempted to hijack an unmarked flying squad vehicle in a plan that backfired early on Monday.

The incident occurred at Commercial Road in Sidwell, close to the N2 on-ramp in Port Elizabeth, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“It is alleged that at about 1:30am Port Elizabeth flying squad members were performing duties in an unmarked police vehicle when they noticed a group of five males running towards them,” she said. “They were stationary at the robots ... One suspect pointed a firearm at them. The members swiftly reacted and fired shots at them.”

After the shoot-out, the suspects scattered in different directions and could not be found.“ A thorough search of the area was conducted, but they could not be found. A cellphone belonging to one of the suspect’s was dropped as he was running,” said Naidu.

The police warned drivers to exercise caution at all times when stationary or approaching traffic lights.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng freight depot robbery foiled after shoot-out with cops

Police and private security foiled a planned business robbery targeting a freight depot at Jet Park in Boksburg on the East Rand after a shoot-out on ...
News
5 days ago

Pietermaritzburg mother reunited with toddler taken in 'hijacked' vehicle

A Pietermaritzburg mother has been reunited with her toddler after alleged hijackers escaped in her vehicle with the child still strapped into a car ...
News
1 week ago

2020 Tracker vehicle crime index reveals what days and times you're most likely to be hijacked

Tracker’s vehicle crime statistics for the year July 2019 to June 2020 indicate that hijacking is on the rise and remained prevalent during the ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  2. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  3. East London man, dead for two years, wins R1m PPE tender South Africa
  4. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News
  5. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X