IN PICS | Protesters block Durban's M19 highway over informal settlement dispute

24 August 2020 - 09:44 By Orrin Singh
Dozens of shack dwellers took to the streets, blockading parts of the M19 highway on Monday over the destruction of their shacks last week.
Image: Supplied

A portion of the M19 highway in Durban was blockaded with rubble, debris and burning tyres as aggrieved shack dwellers took to the streets on Monday.

Shack dwellers between Reservoir Hills and Blair Athol embarked on protest action after their shacks were demolished last week.

Metro police spokesperson Snr Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said both east and westbound carriageways between Blair Athol and Mountbatten Drive were affected.

He said police had been deployed.  

“Members of metro police, including Public Order Police and armoured vehicles, have been deployed to the area. The local councillor and representatives from the department of human settlements are also en route to the scene.” 

Sewpersad advised motorists to use alternative routes.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela could not be reached for comment.  

Image: Supplied
A Casspir wades through burning debris on the M19 highway.
Image: Supplied
Members of Metro Police were deployed to the M19 highway to monitor the situation.
Image: Supplied
Members of Metro Police were deployed to the M19 highway to monitor the situation.
Image: Supplied
A Casspir pushes its way through burning debris on the M19 highway.
Image: Supplied
Members of Metro Police deployed to the M19 highway.
Image: Supplied
Members of Metro Police on the M19 highway on Monday.
Image: Supplied

