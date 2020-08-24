IN PICS | Protesters block Durban's M19 highway over informal settlement dispute

A portion of the M19 highway in Durban was blockaded with rubble, debris and burning tyres as aggrieved shack dwellers took to the streets on Monday.

Shack dwellers between Reservoir Hills and Blair Athol embarked on protest action after their shacks were demolished last week.

Metro police spokesperson Snr Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said both east and westbound carriageways between Blair Athol and Mountbatten Drive were affected.

He said police had been deployed.

“Members of metro police, including Public Order Police and armoured vehicles, have been deployed to the area. The local councillor and representatives from the department of human settlements are also en route to the scene.”

Sewpersad advised motorists to use alternative routes.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela could not be reached for comment.